Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $124.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after purchasing an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.