Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CLSA lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after buying an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

