Robert W. Baird Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $43.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

HCCI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

