Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $127.00

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

