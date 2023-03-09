Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.
Qualys Trading Up 0.6 %
QLYS stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
