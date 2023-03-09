Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

QLYS stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,689. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

