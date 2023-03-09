5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|5E Advanced Materials
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|204
|931
|1267
|12
|2.45
5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 255.00%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 19.94%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|5E Advanced Materials
|N/A
|-$66.71 million
|-5.48
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|$2.55 billion
|$453.57 million
|-10.38
5E Advanced Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|5E Advanced Materials
|N/A
|-96.48%
|-67.82%
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|-77.79%
|-22.17%
|-8.95%
Summary
5E Advanced Materials competitors beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
