5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 204 931 1267 12 2.45

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 255.00%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 19.94%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -5.48 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.55 billion $453.57 million -10.38

5E Advanced Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -77.79% -22.17% -8.95%

Summary

5E Advanced Materials competitors beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

