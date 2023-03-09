Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

ENLT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

