Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 268.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

