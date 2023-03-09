Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
Further Reading
