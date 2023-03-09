Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $57.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

MAS stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

