Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,400 shares of company stock worth $12,423,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

