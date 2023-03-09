Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

