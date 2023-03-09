Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.