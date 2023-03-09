Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 344 at Bank of America

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

HLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

LON HLN opened at GBX 322.80 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 295.58. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £29.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2,161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

