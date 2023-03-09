Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $324.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.79.
Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture
Accenture Price Performance
Shares of ACN opened at $263.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.51. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
