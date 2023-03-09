British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,838 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,838 ($46.15).

BATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($46.90) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.30) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.29) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,230.16). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.12) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,942.76). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($36.74) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($121,230.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,831. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,163.34 ($38.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.83). The company has a market cap of £70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,153.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,290.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.69) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,857.14%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

