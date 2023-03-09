ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,902.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

