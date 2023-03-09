Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $28.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

NYSE FMS opened at $19.14 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.