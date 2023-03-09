HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 900 by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 900 ($10.82) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.96) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.32) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

HSBA opened at GBX 628.50 ($7.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.08. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

