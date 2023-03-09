ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $263.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $214.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.04.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

