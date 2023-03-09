CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $48.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after acquiring an additional 314,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

