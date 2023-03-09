Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $155.75

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

