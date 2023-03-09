TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $136.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.