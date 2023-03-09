Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

