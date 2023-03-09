Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ciena Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

