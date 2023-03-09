Contrasting Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International -17.22% N/A N/A Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $13.07 million 0.62 $640,000.00 ($0.02) -6.25 Comstock $860,000.00 34.62 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.46

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Mace Security International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Comstock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

