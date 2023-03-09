Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) versus OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Financial Survey

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) and OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and OC Oerlikon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.11 $35.90 million $0.20 31.59 OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than OC Oerlikon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OC Oerlikon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and OC Oerlikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 6.30% 12.85% 11.14% OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OC Oerlikon has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dundee Precious Metals and OC Oerlikon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 OC Oerlikon 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.54, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. OC Oerlikon has a consensus target price of $9.95, indicating a potential upside of 80.91%. Given OC Oerlikon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OC Oerlikon is more favorable than Dundee Precious Metals.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats OC Oerlikon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications. The Polymer Processing Solutions segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers under the Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, Oerlikon HRSflow, and Oerlikon Nonwoven bands. It also provides friction and wear, corrosion, electrical and thermal effects, electromagnetic effects, dimensional control, and other functional solutions; thermal spray equipment; system platforms; thermal spray coating services; laser cladding; brazing, pack diffusion, conductive fillers, metal or ceramic injection molding, additive manufacturing, laser cladding, plasma transferred arc, and weld hardfacing; and consulting, engineering, life cycle management, and smart plant solutions. The company serves clients in aerospace, automotive, energy, tooling, general, additive manufacturing, manmade fibers, and medical industries. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

