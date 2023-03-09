ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) vs. Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Financial Analysis

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -105.01% -93.57% -38.79% Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ViewRay and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.33%. Integer has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Integer.

This table compares ViewRay and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $102.21 million 7.13 -$107.33 million ($0.58) -6.91 Integer $1.38 billion 1.84 $66.38 million $1.98 38.45

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ViewRay has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats ViewRay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.