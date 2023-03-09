Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $43.88

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

