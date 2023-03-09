Reviewing Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $20.90 million 2.57 $6.55 million $5.46 8.06 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Indiana Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 31.36% N/A N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgage segment is involved in residential mortgage loans. The Commercial Mortgage segment is composed of cash flow loans and loans secured by real estate. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of loans based on estimates of costs and value associated with a complete project. The Commercial and Industrial segment covers identified cash flows and underlying collateral of the borrowers. The Consumer segment provides consumer personal loans which are secured by consumer personal assets, such as automobiles or recreational vehicles. The company was founded on March 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, IN.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

