Comparing Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) & St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bâloise pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bâloise is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for St. James’s Place and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bâloise 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bâloise has a consensus price target of $162.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Bâloise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bâloise is more favorable than St. James’s Place.

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Bâloise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares St. James’s Place and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares St. James’s Place and Bâloise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 51.18 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $11.35 14.00

Bâloise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

