Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $16.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NYSE SHC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,341,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $7,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

