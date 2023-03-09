Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $73.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

