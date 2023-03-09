NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NRG opened at $33.93 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.