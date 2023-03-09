Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $118.30

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.30.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

MKSI stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.