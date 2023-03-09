Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $42.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.61 on Monday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

