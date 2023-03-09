Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

