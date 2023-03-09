Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 63.67

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 63.67 ($0.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 51.53 ($0.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 737.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,472.94). Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

