Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $112.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

