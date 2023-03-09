Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.81

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

