Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

