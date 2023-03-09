Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 204.40

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.40 ($2.60).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

