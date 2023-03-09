Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Average PT from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor
In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $708,846 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor
Xencor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
See Also
