Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Average PT from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $708,846 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xencor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $14,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

