Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $11.73

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Price Performance

About Repay

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.00. Repay has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

