Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $130.25

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.