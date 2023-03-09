UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $47.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.87.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in UDR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in UDR by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR Trading Up 0.6 %
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
