StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.