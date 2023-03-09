StockNews.com Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong-Buy

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.