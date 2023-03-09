StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 497,706 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

