StockNews.com Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 965,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 223,961 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 44.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,709 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $62,559,550,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

