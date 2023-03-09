StockNews.com Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Shares of CRNT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
